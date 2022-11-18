Sinistea is making its return to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will be able to find it while exploring the Paldea region, and it’s going to be a critical Pokémon for you to find for those who want to evolve their Characadet. If you have Pokémon Scarlet, Sinistea will be crucial as you need to find materials it drops to earn the Charcadet evolution. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sinistea will appear in specific locations in Paldea. Unfortunately, these regions are hard to reach, and you’re better off waiting until you advance further in the story to track them down. The two sites it has a chance to appear at are close to where you need to swim through water, and that’s an ability you can unlock after you’ve defeated the fourth Titan Pokémon while going through the Path of Legends story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sinistea has the chance to appear in two regions. You can check around South Province Area Six, close to where you can find Alfornada, and there’s a chance you can find it on the eastern side of the map, around Zapapcio. If you want to focus on grabbing Sinistea early in your game, we recommend going to the far east and visiting Levincia city. Once here, you can make your way to the west, into the desert, and you have a good chance of finding it while exploring the desert, typically around any ruins.

Sinistea will drop materials called Sinistea Chips. You’ll want to collect them to evolve your Charcadet if you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet.