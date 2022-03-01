Where to find Smithing Master Iji in Elden Ring

Souls games always have those friendly NPCs who want to help you on your journey. One of the most reliable is your friend the blacksmith. He is always there to improve your weapons and armor, making it so you can fight on another day. In Elden Ring, you can find Smithing Master Iji. He is the resident giant blacksmith who sells some items that Hewg doesn’t. Here is where you can find Smithing Master Iji in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find your giant blacksmith friend in the northern section of Liurnia. Follow the route through the water until you reach the Kingsrealm Ruins. This location is filled with magic users who will teleport around. You Searching around, you might not notice how to reach Iji even though he is nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the ruins, you will be looking for an archway next to a tower like in the image above. In the game, however, the archway will appear solid. Hit the stone of the archway and it will disappear because it is an illusory wall. On the other side, you will find a Site of Grace and your new blacksmith pal. He sells various strengths of smithing stones for you but keep in mind that he only has a limited number of them.