Where to find Snorunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 3, Snorunt gained an additional evolution in Gen 4, exclusive to female Snorunt. Froslass and Glalie are two of its possible evolutions, with the former requiring the player to use a Dawn Stone on a female Snorunt, and the latter requiring Snorunt to reach level 42. Looking very much like a large piece of candy corn as it shuffles about, it is said that a home visited by these snow hat Pokémon is bound to prosper. Here is how you can catch Snorunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Snorunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Snorunt spawns in the snow, cave and mountain biomes of Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain and around the North Province (Area One). They usually spawn in groups, and are more common in caves than the other two listed biomes. While Snorunt can also be encountered in 2 star Tera Raid battles, looking for them in the overworld is far easier, especially if players need them for Pokédex completion. As Snorunt are regarded as uncommon spawns, players will most likely have to reset the area’s spawns unless they are in a mountain biome. To do so, simply travel out of render distance of the area and back. Doing so will reset the overworld spawns in that particular area, allowing players to hunt for rare spawns.

As a pure Ice type Pokémon, Snorunt is weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel-type moves, while taking less damage from Ice-type moves. Its own Ice-type moves deal super effective damage against Dragon, Flying, Grass and Ground types, so watch out if you are leading with any of those typings. Snorunt has a flat 50 across of its base stats, though players with higher levelled Pokémon may want to consider using False Swipe on it, just to make sure that they do not accidentally knock it out.