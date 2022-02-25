Where to find Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring

Sellen is the resident Sorceress who is there for you to learn spells from. She offers a few spells for you to learn relatively early in the game as long as you have a high enough intelligence. Otherwise, she won’t much care for you. Here is where you can find Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking to learn magic, you will want to head east from where you first enter Limgrave. Go to the eastern side of Lake Agheel to the area you see on the map above. You will know when you are in the right area because you will find a very large plant in some ruins. Be careful, this plant will spray poison that can damage you heavily.

When you reach the ruins, look for the set of stairs hidden between the walls near the large plant. Head down the stairs and you will see a boss fog wall. On the other side is Pumpkin Head. If you haven’t check out our guide on how to defeat Pumpkin Head so you can effectively take him down. After defeating Pumpkin Head, open the door on the opposite side of the room from where you entered. Sorceress Sellen will be on the other side.