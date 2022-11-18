Where to find Squawkabilly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms

Squawkabilly is a Pokémon you can find while playing through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Normal and Flying-type Pokémon, and it does not have an evolution. Although it may not have an evolution, it is making it debut to the Paldea region, and you want to make sure to catch this Pokémon to add it to your Pokédex. It does come in multiple forms, for those who are trying to catch every Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Squawkabilly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and its forms.

How to catch all Squawkabilly forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three forms Squawkabilly can appear in while you try to find it in the Paldea region. The more standard one features a green feather set, but it can also appear blue, yellow, or white. We discovered the green one first, and then a short distance away, we found a Squawkabilly in its blue coloring. It comes down to exploring where this Pokémon can spawn and hoping you can find the correct forms during your travels.

Although Squawkabilly can appear in the west part of the academy, it primarily moves around the eastern regions, closer to the cities. You can find it moving around Artazon, East Province Area Two, Levincia, and Zapapico. Overall, checking out cities where you’d find people appears to be your best bet, which is typically the opposite for most wild Pokémon. Although Squawkabilly is wild, it prefers hanging around where you can find NPCs.

Squawkabilly’s various forms have unique abilities that it can learn, which might make it an interesting Pokémon to add to your collection and potentially your team.