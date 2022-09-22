Stranger Diamonds are one of the more essential resources for you to track down in Slime Rancher 2. YoYou’lle using them to craft wrap-based tech, whmakingt easier for you to move all over Rainbow Island without hawastingoo much time walking around. The quicker you can zip around the island, the more Newbucks you can make and the more slime you can add to your base. This guide covers where you can find Strange Diamonds in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Strange Diamonds in Slime Rancher 2

The best place to locate Strange Diamonds is by looking for them in caves and dark places. Unfortunately, these caves are scattered all over Rainbow Island, making tracking down Strange Diamonds tricky. Our best advice is to explore around the sides of rock walls, try to find some alcoves that you can barely reach, and sneak into them. These tiny caves typically have a deposit or two of Strange Diamonds. There are not too many on Rainbow Island, so they are tough to track down.

You won’t be able to extract the Strange Diamond with your standard Vac. Instead, you will need to upgrade it and unlock the Resource Harvestor. You can purchase it from the Fabricator underneath your base. It will cost you 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton plorts. Of the two things, Newbucks might more difficult for you to find. You can regularly take the plorts you find while exploring Rainbow Island back to the Plort Market to receive plenty of Newbucks, and if you save up for the Resource Harvestor, it should only take a few trips. Make sure to place your 10 Cotton plorts in the Refinery to use at the Fabricator.