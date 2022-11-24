Where to find Sword Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will find multiple TMs as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are items you can give your Pokémon to teach them specific moves that you want them to use in combat, giving them a variety of attacks to use against your opponent. An important one will be Sword Dance, enhancing your Pokémon’s combat prowess against an opponent. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Sword Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Sword Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, you may have to wait until you unlock the ability to swim to reach his location in Paldea, and a good amount of this area is blocked off by massive walls. You will need the ability to climb with your mount to reach it. The Sword Dance TM will appear in the west part of North Province Area Two, and most of this region is locked off by a large river and several hills. It might be easier to find it after you’ve completed a handful of the Titan quests in the Path of Legends, especially if you’re trying to make your way through the game naturally.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend going to the North Province Area Two Pokémon center, then working your way down to the southeast, towards the river diving North Province Area Two and East Province Area Three. From here, continue until you reach the edge of the bamboo forest, and then begin climbing up to the large rock face. You want to enter a small location with a rock surrounded by water. When you reach the center, there will be a yellow Poké Ball on the ground, and it will be the Sword Dance TM.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you visit a TM machine, you can craft the Sword Dance TM using 5,000 LP, three Zangoose claws, three Gible Scales, and three Scyther Claws.