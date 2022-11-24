There are several TMs for you to find as you explore Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Tracking them will be important as you can use them to teach your Pokémon specific attacks for battle. Once you find the TM, you can unlock the chance to craft them yourself at a TM station, but you will need to use the required Pokémon materials. Thunderbolt is one of the more heavily sought-after TMs. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the better locations for you to find the Thunderbolt TM is relatively early on in your journey. You don’t have to advance too far into the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet plot, which means you can grab it before taking on some of the tougher challenges awaiting you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to make your way to the west side of Paldea, close to the Asado Desert. Proceed through this region, make your way to Porto Marinada, and go to the Pokémon Center. From this location, head directly south and go down the slope. You want to go down two sets of cliffs, and you should find a tree at the bottom. Look to the east, and a yellow Poké Ball should be on the ground. The yellow Poké Ball will be Thunderbolt, and you can take it back to the Pokémon Center to begin crafting more, so long as you have the materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to craft Thunderbolt at a TM station, it will cost 10,000 LP and requires five Pachirisu Fur, three Tadbulb Mucus, and three Pichu Fur. If you’re running low on LP, you can sell any materials you have too many copies of to the TM machine.