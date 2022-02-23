You’ll be making frequent visits to the Altar of Reflection in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. Here, you’ll be able to see into memories that Savathûn had to unlock the knowledge of how she gained access to the Light. Because you’ll be heading here reasonably often, you can find yourself getting lost every so often. This guide will cover where to find the Altar of Reflection in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

You’ll start in the Quagmire region when you initially arrive on the Throne World. From here, you’ll need to head north into the Miasma region. The location will be crawling with Scorn, and you can expect a handful of them to begin firing at you whenever they spot you, but they’re quick to bypass. The Altar of Reflection is in this region, and your map won’t precisely reveal where you need to go. You’ll want to proceed to the north part of the Miasma region to find the entrance.

Although the Altar or Reflection location is shown to the west, you’ll need to reach it by going underground. Pictured below is what the entrance should look like.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path down into the depths of the Altar of Reflection, and you’ll find a handful of Scorn waiting for you. If it’s your first time down here, you’ll need to safely progress through the tunnels to make it to the Altar. However, there is a portal to the right of the underground entrance that you can take to immediately transport your Guardian to the Altar of Reflection, considerably cutting your time down.