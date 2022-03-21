Where to find the Cerulean Seed Talisman in Elden Ring

FP is a valuable resource in Elden Ring. You’ll want as much as possible to continuously perform both weapon skills and magic spells. You can restore FP by consuming Cerulean Tear flasks, but you can also boost how much FP is restored per flask by equipping the Cerulean Seed Talisman. Here’s where to find this useful piece of equipment.

The talisman is inside the Carian Study Hall, which is located within Liurnia. If you’ve already inverted the study hall using the Carian Inverted Statue, simply interact with the pedestal just inside the study hall to un-invert the building; the building must be right-side-up to obtain the talisman.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter, head up the lift. Your goal here is to get to the rafters at the top of the study hall. After climbing up a few sets of stairs, you should encounter another lift that will take you up to a higher floor. On this floor, there will be a ladder leading to the first set of rafters. Climb it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you navigate the rafters, you should see another ladder. Climb it to get to the second set of rafters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take a right once you climb this ladder. You should see a part of the walkway that is much more well-lit than the rest of it. In this area, there will be a dead Tarnished whose upper body is hanging off of the walkway. Loot his body to grab the Cerulean Seed Talisman.