There are several contracts and missions for you to complete in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ. You’ll want to locate the Chemist, a high-profile NPC you can find while exploring this map. However, tracking them down can be difficult. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Chemist in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

How to find the Chemist in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The Chemist will only appear at a specific location on the DMZ map. You need to make your way to the Radiated Zone. This is a location on the map with an outline around it and a nuclear symbol in the middle. Before you make your way to this location, we recommend exploring the DMZ map to find a gas mask. This will protect you from dangerous chemicals you normally breathe in and damage you over time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Chemist will be somewhere in this location. They will have an armored guard protecting them. However, they will be easy to locate in the crowd, as they have a yellow chemical outfit on them, similar to what you’d see as a biohazard outfit. They are also tougher than the standard NPCs you’re going to encounter. This is an encounter you can do by yourself, but it will help to have a good amount of equipment or some allies to assist you.

You will need to track them down here and loot their body to earn any rewards they could drop. They typically have exclusive weapon blueprints that you can add to your collection, expanding your arsenal and giving you more opportunities to use a wider variety of weapons.