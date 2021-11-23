Where to find the Coin Toss Pokétch app in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Coin Toss Pokétch app in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allows you to toss a coin to make decisions. It is not the most useful app, but it does come in handy when you are trying to decide which move you want to teach one of your Pokémon. It takes a little while to obtain this app. Here is where you can find the Coin Toss app.

Before you can get the Coin Toss app, you first need to find the hidden move Rock Climb. This hidden move can be found pretty late in the game when you are on your way to Snowpoint City. When you reach the blizzard section, stick to the left side and you can easily find the move hidden in the snow. After obtaining the hidden move, you need to defeat the gym leader in Snowpoint City so you can use it outside of battle.

Now that you are capable of using Rock Climb, make your way to the Valor Lakefront. You should remember the hotel that you passed through on your way to Pastoria City. When you reach the hotel, go southeast of the restaurant to find a cliff that you can use Rock Climb on. Use Rock Climb and you will land next to a building. Go inside to find a couple. Talk to the well-dressed man and he will give you the app.