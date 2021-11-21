Where to Find TM100 Rock Climb in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Out of all the hidden moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, TM100 Rock Climb is one of the easiest to miss. This hidden move is actually hidden pretty well and if you don’t know where to search, you can end up not being able to climb those pesky cliffs. Here is where you can find this important TM.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get access to this TM, you will first need to be able to use Rock Smash and Strength. Having Defog is helpful for the route up to where Rock Climb is but isn’t necessary. Pretty far in the story, you will be tasked with going to the lakes because Team Galatic is up to no good. The final lake you will need to go to is Lake Acuity.

Take the path through Mount Coronet by going to either Eterna City or Celestic Town. After traveling for a while the path will connect to Route 216 and then to Route 217. When you reach Route 217, a blizzard will appear and it will be hard to see. Stick to the left after the blizzard starts until you find a cabin. Go inside and the hiker will tell you he dropped the TM containing Rock Climb.

Go back outside and behind the house and you will find an item. Pick it up to get the TM Rock Climb. Now you will be able to climb cliffs by walking up to them and pressing A. You will need to get the seventh gym badge before you can use Rock Climb outside of battle.