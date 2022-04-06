Where to find the Datacard in Mos Eisley, Tatooine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

From Stud multipliers, Porg companions, to even bread-based lightsabers, Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can help unlock a range of fun options in the Extras menu. Those who’ve started with Episode IV: A New Hope can earn one of these relatively early as a Datacard is hiding in the Mos Eisley location in Tatooine. Here’s where you can find the card and how you’ll be getting to it.

Mos Eisley Datacard location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can find the location’s Datacard by traveling to the top-right corner of its map. It’s here the card is floating beside the second story of a building with striped awnings attached to it. If you’re having trouble spotting it, it’s also worth noting the card will have a bright yellow glow surrounding it.

How to access the Mos Eisley Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, there will be a number of orange boxes around the area that you can stack in order to get to the Datacard — though, you will need a Jedi to lift and move these. For those starting the game with A New Hope, you’ll likely only have to switch over to Ben Kenobi to do so. You should then be able to force lift the boxes set to the left of this building and those straight ahead of it. Once your stack of boxes looks something like ours, head to the top with any character and simply jump toward the card to obtain it.

