Where to find the Dazzling Gleam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can teach their Pokémon specific moves using TMs. While the concept of TMs has been a part of the franchise for an extended period, Scarlet and Violet have introduced TM Machine, which lets you craft moves using different ingredients. However, before you can craft any move, you need to find its corresponding TM organically so that you can further replicate it. One of these decently powerful moves is Dazzling Gleam (TM079), which is a Fairy-type special move.

How to get the Dazzling Gleam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, you won’t find Dazzling Gleam in the open. Instead, you need to go through Team Star’s Fairy Crew Base. This is arguably the most challenging Fairy Crew you go against and would generally be the last one you encounter (can differ). The area is located in North Province (Area Three), the northern part of the Paldean region.

When in the area, you’ll come across several high-level Pokémon, so come prepared. Ultimately, you’ll have to face Ortega, the boss of Team Star’s Fairy crew, the Ruchbah Squad. He possesses strong Fairy-type Pokémon, all around level 50, and can be a real hassle. Once you defeat the boss, he will reward you with Dazzling Gleam (TM079).

As with every TM in the game, once you acquire it, you can make as many copies of it using the required materials. To craft Dazzling Gleam TM, you need 8,000 LP, Swablu Fluff x 3, Hatenna Dust x 3, and Fidough Fur x 3.