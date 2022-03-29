Where to find the Fairy in Rune Factory 5

Early on in Rune Factory 5, you are given a set of quests by the chief of Rigbarth’s Seed division, Livia. Though she is small, she is a real taskmaster, assigning several early missions to you. One of the optional ones that she asks you to do is to capture several monsters of increasing difficulty so they are no longer a danger to the community.

One of the first of these is the Fairy, a one-star monster that lives in the Phoros Woodlands. Finding them is a bit tough, though. So here is exactly where to look.

Where to find The Fairy in the Phoros Woodlands

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest info in your Ranger Notes will give you a vague idea of where the Wanted Monster is, but it isn’t very specific. The map above shows the location of the Fairy in question. You’ll need to head east when you first get to the Phoros Woodlands, then head along the southern road until you cross the river. Keep going east and then north to the pond on the map. You’ll find the Fairy there.

Keep in mind that this Fairy is a bit tougher than most of the other enemies you’ll run into in this area. You’ll know it is them by the red aura that surrounds them. Just give them a quick beatdown until their health is low and use the SEAL ability Livia has explained to you.