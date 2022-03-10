Where to find the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation in Elden Ring

Tired of getting poisoned or receiving scarlet rot? Well, the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation is a fairly easy remedy for that. Here’s where to find it in the grand world inside Elden Ring.

In the Liurnia of the Lakes region, you’ll be able to pick up the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation. It’s located within an enemy encampment in the eastern section of the area. It’s northwest of the Artist’s Shack and southwest of the Eastern Tableland site of grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The encampment has a wooden exterior with sharp spikes at the end of each log. It also has some red tents around the enemies who are walking around a fire. The mages there fittingly have a fiery staff that they can hit you with. Beware of the big soldier in the back. It can cast some nasty fireballs that can be summoned one after the other. Be careful and strike at the most opportune times.

Once every enemy is dealt with, go back into the camp and on the right of the fire, you’ll find the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation on a body. You can also find the Fire Spur Me gesture here to the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To equip the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation, go to a site of grace and select “Memorize Spells.” You’ll need 12 Faith in order to use it and perhaps get you out of a tricky situation later on in your quest. You may also want to find the Flame, Protect Me incantation, which negates fire damage by a great amount.