Where to find the Flame, Protect Me incantation in Elden Ring

There is nothing better than being greatly protected from fire damage, after all, fire damage can be extremely damaging. The Flame, Protect Me incantation increases your fire damage negation by a large amount which is great when you are fighting the various fire-type enemies in the game. Here is where you can find the Flame, Protect Me incantation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this incantation in the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave in the Mountaintops of the Giants. This area will take a while for you to reach because it requires you to access Leyndell, the capital city in Altus Plateau. When you reach the city, make your way to the boss room where you fight Morgott. Once that is done, you will be given the medallion that allows you to access the Grand Lift of Rold that leads to the Mountains.

Upon reaching the mountaintops, you will need to travel northeast to the frozen lake with the dragon. From the point, circle around and start traveling southwest up the mountains. Stay along this path until you reach a chain that spans the gap between two mountains. Run across the chain and head southwest along the cliffside until you find the Hero’s Grave building. Take the elevator down to the dungeon and in front of the Site of Grace, you will see an imp statue. Use two Stonesword Keys on the imp statue to unlock the blocked door. Go inside the room to find the incantation.