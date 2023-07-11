Elden Ring: Where to Find the Flame, Grant Me Strength Incantation

If you’re making a build in Elden Ring that can use Flame Grant Me Strength, you want to use Flame Grant Me Strength. It has a low, 15 Faith requirement to cast, provides a flat boost to both Physical and Fire damage unaffected by Incant Scaling on Sacred Seals, costs a reasonably small amount of FP, and stacks with the likes of Golden Vow and other stat buffs. That means you can take an already powerful build — whether it uses Fire or not — and take its strength into the stratosphere. It’s also very easy to find, and you can add Flame Grant Me Strength to your build almost as soon as you start the game. Here’s where it is.

Related: Where to find the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation in Elden Ring

How to Get Flame Grant Me Strength in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Flame Grant Me Strengthn, you’ll need to head east of Limgrave into the hell world that is the Caelid region. Thankfully, you don’t have to go far. If you enter Caelid from the eastern portion of Limgrave, turn immediately south (to the right), and head toward the southern coast. You should see a castle up on a hill, a place called Fort Gael. You thankfully don’t need to spend long here, either.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get to Fort Gael, take the staircase up toward the entrance, which you’ll find barred. Rather than trying to find your inside, keep heading along the platform until you can drop down to a large set of roots. Follow the roots along the castle wall, past the ladder, until you can drop down, and continue until you reach a cliff with a pair of the flaming head enemies. Flame Grant Me Strength is the treasure on the corpse between the two heads.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I recommend you stay on Torrent to get the Incantation: rush toward the glowing treasure, pick up your prize, and book it out of there. If you want to get inside Fort Gael to take on the enemies inside, the ladder you passed on your way to the Incantation will let you see what’s hiding within the keep.

It’s that easy, though your definition of easy in Elden Ring will vary. As I mentioned in the intro, there are tons of benefits to using Flame Grant Me Strength, and the one downside is how short its duration is: a mere 30 seconds. It is easy to reapply and its low cost means activating it again during a fight is relatively simple.