In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, plenty of changes have been made from previous Pokémon games including how some Pokémon evolve.

Now with a wild open world full of Pokémon-related objects and locations, you don’t always need specific items or to reach a specific level to trigger evolution. Now, you can just go to a location and be ready.

This is the case for Eevee who can become Glaceon with the help of the Ice Rock. To do this you’ll first need to know where in Hisui you can locate this object.

Where to find the Ice Rock in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you’re looking to evolve Eevee into Glaceon the best way to go about it is with the help of the Ice Rock. This large rock is a physical object that players can stand nearby and use to evolve Eevee.

You can find the Ice Rock in Alabaster Icelands in the very center of the map below Avalugg’s Legacy and above Bonechill Wastes. When you arrive here simply drop down the big hole leading to the underground tunnels. Follow the tunnel to the end where you will see a giant rock of ice.

For those who haven’t yet reached Alabaster Icelands, there is still a method to evolve Eevee into Glaceon. This is using an Ice Stone. These rare evolution stones can be purchased from Jublife Village. Ginter’s Specials can sell your on for 5,000 PokeDollars, otherwise, you can also purchase an Ice Stone from the Trading Post for 1,000 Merit Points.