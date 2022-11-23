Where to find the Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the best Ground-type moves in the history of the franchise, Earthquake is a TM you will want to teach to your companions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The beauty is that once you manage to find it, you can start crafting it at any time again and make all your Pokémon that can learn this overpowered move have it in their arsenal. With the power to destroy everyone around you, including allies, Earthquake is a must-have in your Ground-type Pokémon’s move set. So, here is where you can find the Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Earthquake TM Location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find and get the Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is to head over to the Pokécenter north of Cascarrafa, the one shown in the image below, and talk to the Pokémon League representative there. He will tell you that you need to defeat 5 trainers in Asado Desert and you will get a reward. This prize is the Earthquake TM.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most trainers around this area will have Pokémon that are around levels 23 to 25, so it shouldn’t be too hard if you are planning on defeating the Gym Leader in Cascarrafa, Kofu. If you just head straight from the Pokémon Center north of Cascarrafa toward the Pokémon Center next to Porto Marinada to the northwest, you will easily stumble into 3 trainers. A fourth one can be found facing the sea, next to the Quaking Earth Titan. You can find the 5th trainer south of the Asado Desert Watchtower where you can fast travel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you defeat all of these trainers, head back to the League rep at the Pokémon Center north of Cascarrafa and talk to him. He will reward you with the Earthquake TM, which you will be able to craft now at the TM Machine.