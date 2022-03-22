Where to find the Lucent Moth at the Altar of Reflection in Destiny 2

There are multiple Lucent Moths for you to find in Destiny 2 while visiting the Throne World. You can access this area if you have The Witch Queen expansion, and each week following the expansion’s release, there are Lucent Moths for you to find. By finding all of the moths, you’ll unlock the Lepidopterist Triumph. This guide will cover where you can find the Lucent Moth at the Altar of Reflection in Destiny 2.

To reach the Altar of Reflection, you’ll need to click on the Altar of Reflection destination while you have the Throne World map up. It will be the icon at the center, to the left of the Florescent Canal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must work your way through the Altar of Reflection by completing the puzzle and defeating the enemies in the area. Upon reaching the larger room, beyond the puzzles, in the Altar, go to the right side, and you’ll see a Deepsight icon on the second floor for you to interact with.

Upon using the Deepsight, turn around and jump on the newly discovered platforms that appear during this ability. Go to the one at the center, and that is where you’ll find the Lucent Moth.