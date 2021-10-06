Where to find the Recurve Bow in Far Cry 6

If you’re looking to take out your enemies in Far Cry 6 silently, there’s no better weapon to get the job done than a bow. You can find the Recurve Bow pretty early in the game, but it’s a little out of your way to locating it, and it’s heavily guarded. If you want to unlock this bow, you might have to prepare for a heavy fight if you set off alarms. This guide details where you need to go to find a Recurve Bow in Far Cry 6. It’s a two-star weapon.

You can find the Recurve Bow in Serpentino Park, on the island to the south, close to Roncali Lighthouse, to the south of José’s Villa. It’s a heavily guarded island, with plenty of guards ready to attack you on sight if they see you trying to sneak around. We highly recommend that you stick to taking out the guards silently and stay on the east side of the island. You’re looking for an FND cache. It should be next to the beach.

Once you have the Recurve Bow, you can take it back to any workshop and add several modifications to it, increasing its effectiveness. It’s also a great hunting weapon to use against the enemies on Yara without damaging their meat.