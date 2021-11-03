Where to find the rooster Papacito in Far Cry 6

Cockfighting is a new mini-game in the Far Cry series that was introduced in Far Cry 6. This mini-game has you take control of a rooster in a Mortal Kombat/Street Fighter-style game. It is unlocked once you complete a few missions around the Montero Farm camp in the Costa Del Mar Region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 13 roosters you can find throughout the game. While some of them can be found during missions, most of them are found by searching the island. One of the roosters, Papacito, is hidden in the Castillo National Zoo in the northern section of the Balaceras region. Check the map below for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get to this area easily by fast traveling to Feroza. This town is slightly south of the national zoo. If you have cleared the anti-air cannons in the area, you can easily use the airdrop mechanic to get into the zoo and land near where the rooster is located. If you do not have the capability of airdropping in, you will have to take the long way.

You can enter the zoo in a few different ways. The easiest way is to come from the north. Coming from the north, you will be closer to the rooster’s location and you will also be able to go through an open door that leads into the zoo.

If you come from the south, there are two different ways you can get in. If you have found the security key, you can open the locked doors in the area. Unfortunately, this is found in the zoo and unless you have been here previously, you won’t be able to enter that way.

The final way to get into the zoo is also from the south. Look around until you find a large, pirate ship-like swing ride that is broken down. Behind it is a yellow building with some wooden planks on it that will let you jump the fence and get into the zoo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, navigate your way to the northern section of the zoo and stick to the east side. You will find the crate containing the rooster under a straw awning like in the image above.