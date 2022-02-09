Where to find the Salt Giant location in Lost Ark

The Salt Giant is one of many World Bosses spread across Lost Ark, and as is the norm for World Bosses within the title, can take a bit of work to take down. The Salt Giant is either composed of ancient evil energy from the collapse of Encavia, or from players’ tears collected while trying to clear hard dungeons.

In order to find the Salt Giant, head to the continent of Yudia; players will want to teleport to the Nomad Camp in the north of Saland Hill. From there, you’re interested in the northern area of the Aregal Salt Plains. This is where the Salt Giant will spawn; much like the World Boss Rudric, the Giant respawns every 30 minutes, and players will want to watch region chat for notifications from other players about which channel the boss has spawned on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Salt Giant has been found, it’s time for the fight. Call out in region chat what channel you’re in to get other players to help with the World Boss. The boss fight is a relatively straight forward tank-and-spank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The boss will randomly focus players damaging it, but the minions are negligible. As is tradition, stay out of the scary red zones, watch your health, and peel off the boss as necessary for healing and various buffs. The Salt Giant has chunky armor — your best bet is to target weak spots and stack staggers to bypass this.

For the headache of tracking this World Boss down and ending the piles of salt, players can expect a nice bevy of loot, including a chest, and another mark for the Adventurer’s Tome.