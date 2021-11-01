Where to find the Stan Lee tribute in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Comic legend Stan Lee passed away in 2018, but his presence remains to this day as he left a huge impact on the entertainment industry. Like the MCU movies, Eidos Montreal decided to make a tribute to the famed author within Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

You can find the Stan Lee tribute within the Collector’s Emporium in Knowhere. In Chapter 6 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you can explore the city to your hearts’ content.

To find the Collector’s Emporium, turn left from the bar where Rocket and Groot are negotiating. You’ll see a giant holographic head in the air.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run towards it. Once you arrive and set foot inside, you’ll find out it will cost 5,000 credits for entry, which is very costly. You have three options.

Pay 5,000 credits for entry.

Come back to this chapter again and restart it once you’ve completed this section of the game. Keep in mind that restarting a chapter does not interrupt your save data.

Befriend Lipless in the bar and get his free ticket to the Collector’s Emporium.

Do any of these three and you’ll be able to get into the museum. As you begin to witness the glorious exhibit that the Collector has provided, you’ll find Stan Lee’s glasses on the third cabinet to the left. Press the triangle button twice (or Y on Xbox) to read its description.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The passage says that it “belongs to a powerful cosmic entity seemingly capable of being anywhere in the galaxy at any time.” This is a reference to his multiple cameo appearances in almost every Marvel movie and multiple games like Insomniac’s first Spider-Man title. It then reads “Excelsior!” at the end of the message, confirming that the game is referencing the great Stan Lee.