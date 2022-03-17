Where to find the Sword of Saint Trina in Elden Ring

Some of Elden Ring’s weapons cause different types of status effects. Many cause bleeding, some poison foes, and others might cause frostbite. However, very few weapons cause sleep — a status effect that, as you might have guessed, puts enemies to sleep, rendering them defenseless. The Sword of Saint Trina is one of the few weapons that do, and you can find it shortly after starting the game.

You’ll find the Sword of Saint Trina in the Forsaken Ruins, an area located in western Caelid. The ruins are located south of Caelid’s westernmost Minor Erdtree, and southeast of the Smoldering Church. The ruins are guarded by some giant birds, but you don’t necessarily have to defeat them to get the weapon.

In the ruins, you should see an Imp statue next to a staircase leading into an underground bunker. You’ll need a Stonesword Key to access the bunker. Once you have one, interact with the statue, and the fog blocking the bunker entrance should clear. Go through the door at the bottom of the staircase, and you’ll see a treasure chest. Open it up to claim your sword.

This sword is an ideal early game weapon partly due to its low requirements to wield. You only need 10 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Intelligence to wield it; it also scales with each of those attributes. What really makes this weapon shine is its sleep-inducing passive ability. Hitting an enemy with the Sword of Saint Trina causes sleep buildup, which will eventually put an enemy to sleep, allowing you to get a critical hit in as if you staggered them. This even works on larger enemies, as well as certain bosses.