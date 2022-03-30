Where to find the three wanted posters in Scale the Cement Summit in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s levels are fairly easy to run through. If you want, you can start and finish one in just a few minutes. However, if you want to rescue as many Waddle Dees as possible, you’ll have to complete each level’s side objectives, which reward you with Waddle Dees for each one you complete. In Scale the Cement Summit, one of these objectives tasks you with finding three wanted posters. Here’s where you can find each poster.

Wanted Poster #1

You’ll find the first poster pretty early in the level. After climbing the first ladder in the level, you’ll be on top of a landing featuring a few enemies, as well as another ladder. The poster is on the wall to your right. Simply hit it to take it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wanted Poster #2

You’ll find the next poster shortly after defeating this level’s boss, Fleurina. After making your way up a few sets of stairs, you’ll come across a narrow bridge; if you already collected this level’s Waddle Dees, it’s the same bridge that the second Waddle Dee spawns on. To the left is a shallow pool with a crate in the center of it. On the north wall of this pool, you’ll find the wanted poster. Hit it, and you’ll have one more poster to grab.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wanted Poster #3

The last poster is found after this level’s on-rails flying section, which will start once you inhale the arch. After the sequence finishes, to the right of your landing spot, you’ll see a small alcove. The poster is tucked away inside of here. Once you hit it, the side objective will be completed.