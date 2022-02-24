Where to find the Twinblade in Elden Ring

The Twinblade is an iconic Dark Souls 2 weapon that is making its return in FromSoftware’s latest dark fantasy masterpiece Elden Ring. Like a fantasy version of Darth Maul’s equally iconic dualsaber, the Twinblade consists of a handle with a straight blade on either end, and has a move-set that incorporates both stabbing and slashing attacks.

Elden Ring players can find the Twinblade in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, which are located in the game’s starter area of Limgrave. More specifically, the Ruins are found near the southern end of Agheel Lake, which is itself located roughly at Limgrave’s center (yes, Elden Ring’s map is huge.) Once you’re at the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, head to the southern building and search in the basement. You should easily find the Twinblade there, along with a few other Elden Ring items scattered around the Ruins.

The Twinblade is a STR and DEX weapon in Elden Ring, scaling off both and requiring a minimum of 10 STR and 18 DEX to use. Its combat skill — which it shares with a ton of other Elden Ring weapons compatible with the same Ashes of War — is Spinning Slash. When Spin-Slashing, the player twirls around and swings the Twinblade in a full circle around them, damaging everyone within range; if the attack button is held, the player will continue to twirl for a second round of attacks, potentially interrupting and damaging enemies again before they can react.