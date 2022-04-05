Where to find the Unreal Engine easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are tons of special easter eggs to discover in the Wonderlands from the tiny blue people to troll dolls. Take a walk around the depths to hear Claptrap talk about how much he hates sand in a wonderful Star Wars reference. Deep in the Wonderlands, you can find an easter egg that puts you in the developer’s chair as you see things that no video game character should ever see. Here is where you can find the Unreal Engine easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To find this easter egg, you will first need to progress far enough into the game to reach the Weepwild Dankness. This area is filled with various easter eggs, but the one you are looking for involves Claptrap. Pretty early on in the area, you will come across a side quest called A Knight’s Toil. Follow this side quest and help Claptrap gather items to make him a mighty knight.

Toward the end of the quest, Claptrap will fly off with the mighty Extra Caliber sword. He will crash land near Merwin’s home. Follow him inside and Merwin will make Claptrap go through multiple tests. In turn, Claptrap will make you perform the tests. When Claptrap ultimately makes you fail, Merwin will teleport you into a cage. Claptrap will attempt to free you, sending you into a room with developer’s tools from the Unreal Engine program. It’s an interesting easter egg to help break the fourth wall of the game for a bit. Claptrap even makes the comment that you aren’t supposed to see that.