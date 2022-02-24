Where to find Thin Beast Bones in Elden Ring and what it does

Elden Ring is the first Souls-like title with an open world, and within it comes animals for you to hunt. Thin Beast Bones is just one ingredient you can find within Elden Ring that will help you craft a new item. Here’s everything you need to know.

Thin Beast Bones can be found in Limgrave by hunting deer and goats in the area. They are fairly easy to find in Elden Ring and can be used to craft five Bone Darts with two Thin Beast Bones. We spotted a few goats around the First Step, but be careful as the Tree Sentinel boss is nearby. The deer are further up north at the Church of Elleh. The deer are more attentive, so make sure you’re sneaking with a press of the left analog stick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Thin Beast Bones you need, you can craft your bone darts in the “Item Crafting Menu.” Unfortunately, it isn’t unlocked to you straight away. Head over to the Church of Elleh and find a merchant on the left-hand side by a fire. His clothes look like he just went to a Santa convention. Talk to him and he’ll give you a Crafting Kit for 300 coins. Now, you’re ready to go.

With the Bone Darts now in your possession from crafting them, you can equip them under your “Equipment.” Head down below your armor to find the Quick Item section of the menu. Go to a blank space or overtake a current item and press the cross button (or A on Xbox).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the Bone Darts in the second column. Press down on the D-Pad to select the bone dart and then press square (or X on Xbox) to throw one. They’re awesome for hunting as you can fire at an animal automatically from a relatively far distance.