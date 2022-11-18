Bronzor is one of the several returning Pokémon that can appear in the wild while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There’s a good chance you can find it while you’re looking around the Paldea region, and you’ll want to make sure you track it down to add it to your Pokédex. It also drops specific items you can use in TM crafting or evolving Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Bronzor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Bronzor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bronzor can show up in a handful of places in the Paldea region. Those locations are small, but they’re reliable, so long as you can reach there. There are a handful of early areas where you can regularly find this Pokémon, and you’ll want to make sure to capture it at least once to add it to your Pokédex.

Related: Where to find Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find it in the north and south part of the Asado Desert, Bronzor can appear in the mountains of South Province Area Two, in the hills of South Province Area Four, in the east of South province Area Five, in South Province Area Three, and in East Province Area Two. When searching these regions, we recommend investigating any ruins you find here as those are likely the best locations to track down Bronzor and add it to your Pokédex.

For those trying to evolve Charcadet into its next form, Bronzor Fragments will be a must-have. The Charcadet form that evolves using Bronzor Fragments requires you to gather up at least 10 Bronzor Fragments, and these locations should help you track this Pokémon down.