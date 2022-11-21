Where to find Voltorb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Voltorb is a Pokémon that doesn’t necessarily have an interesting design, it is just a living Pokémon, but in the original generation one games, that was used more to trick players into interacting with them when they thought they were items to start a battle. These days, with the massive advancements in graphics, you can easily tell the difference, but Voltorb still remains in games because of its explosive presence. Here is where you can find and catch a Voltorb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Voltorb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a couple of locations where Voltorb likes to appear, but it is always near a town. We found ours near Medali, but they can also show up around Zapapico and Levincia in East Province (Area Three). They are not necessarily rare Pokémon, but you might have to do a little running around the border of these towns to make one appear.

The most important thing to keep in mind when trying to catch a Voltorb is that they have the most Self-Destruct, which will automatically make them faint and can do quite a bit of damage to your Pokémon. With this in mind, we recommend using one of your more powerful Pokéballs at the beginning of the fight to try and catch it, like an Ultra Ball. If you want to weaken it, you can take the chance that it uses one of its other moves first, but you are rolling the dice.

Voltorb is weak against Ground moves and resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel attacks. Use anything else to try and get it low enough to catch if you are trying to weaken it first. When you have caught it, you can evolve your Voltorb into Electrode by raising it to level 30.