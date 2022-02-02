The White Crystal Cores in Dying Light 2 are a valuable you can use to sell to other people. If you’re ever in need of Old World coins, these are a great way to earn some money pretty quickly. The problem is how you go about finding them. They’re not easy, and you have to put your neck on the line to secure them. Here’s what you need to know about where to find White Crystal Cores in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

You can only find White Crystal Cores in distinct locations in Dying Light 2, namely the Dark Hollows. These are locations you strongly want to locate at night while they’re clear of the infected. However, unlike the other resources or valuables you can find in these locations, the White Crystal Cores have a chance to appear in a distinct location.

You want to search in the large, egg-shaped shells that you find in chemical areas. You can interact with these locations to break them open, and inside should be a Crystal Core. The White Crystal Cores are the most common to find. While they don’t have the highest price on the market, they’re a good way to make a few Old World Coins grab enough supplies at your next stop. If you find White Crystal Cores, chances are you might find multiple locations at that Dark Hollows, and we recommend venturing deeper to see if you can find more.