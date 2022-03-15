Where to find Wood Resin in Green Hell

As a component for crafting Torches, Wood Resin is a key resource in Green Hell. Just like in real life, survival in the harsh sandbox environment of Green Hell requires access to light, and Torches are a superior alternative to Weak Torches in that department. In order to secure a supply of Torches, you will need plenty of Wood Resin, and this short guide will explain where you can find it.

Wood Resin is found exclusively on dead trees, which aren’t too rare. You can easily recognize them by their shriveled appearance and pale coloration. The Wood Resin itself looks like a hard, whitish lump attached to the tree trunk. However, not all dead trees in Green Hell come with Wood Resin, and getting a decent supply of it can take a lot of legwork. It is all worth it in the end, as Wood Resin makes Torches, which last much longer than Weak Torches. The crafting recipe for Torches is 1 Rope, 1 Stick, and 1 Wood Resin.

In the Spirits of Amazonia game mode in Green Hell, Wood Resin has another use. By combining 1 Stick, 1 Metal Scales, 1 Metal Feather, 1 Metal Fangs, and 1 Wood Resin you can craft the Tribal Statue, which is an important quest item.