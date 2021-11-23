How to massage your Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Massages are one of the best ways to relax, and you can provide that for your Pokémon pals in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This will help you gain happiness, which is required for some evolutions in the game.

In Veilstone City, you can find a massage therapist in a nondescript house. It’s on the southern side of the community and to the left of the Metronome Style Shop. Go to the most left staircase and then enter the house to the right of the old man. You’ll also see nearby a couple with a Stunky walking around near them. Ignore them for now and go into the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside, you should see a blue-capped boy, a woman with a pink dress, and a cute Pachirisu. Go talk to the woman and she’ll ask if you want one of your Pokémon massaged. Be wary that you can only massage a Pokémon once a day so make sure you pick the right one.

Getting your Pokémon massaged will help you evolve certain Pokémon who need the utmost care and attention. You can also improve your friendship level with the pocket monster by giving them a Soothe Bell and going to Amity Square at Hearthome City.