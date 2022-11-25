Where to get a Mirror Herb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A small item you might not think about getting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is called the Mirror Herb. It’s a held item you can give your Pokémon, and normally you might think too much of held items outside of being able to use them to evolve a Pokémon. However, the Mirror Herb is unique and makes it easier for you to teach Pokémon egg moves without hatching them from eggs. Here’s what you need to know about where to get the Mirror Herb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Mirror Herb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can pick up the Mirror Herb in a handful of places. It will be an available item that you can pick up at the Delibird Presents store. There are three cities you can visit to find a Delibird Presents store. However, only one of them will have the Mirror Herb. You can find it in Cascarrafa City, where you’ll earn the Water-type Gym Badge from Kufo. The store will have it available for 30,000. You can choose to pay for it using money, or you can choose to use League Points (LP), which are the reoccurring currency for anyone who regularly partakes in Tera Raid battles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have it, give it to the Pokémon to who you want to teach an Egg move to, and then find another Pokémon that can teach that Egg move to the Pokémon. You need to make sure the Pokémon holding the Mirror Herb has a free move slot in their list. Once they do, hold a Picnic, and have the Pokémon playing together. Eventually, after a minute or two of waiting, the Pokémon holding the Mirror Herb will receive the Egg move you wanted them to learn from the other Pokémon, and you can now freely use it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, we were able to teach our Eevee the Fighting-type move Double Kick from Mudbray by having them attend a Picnic, with Eevee holding the Mirror Herb. You can only use this once per Pokémon, though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is faster than waiting for a Pokémon Egg to hatch and having the Pokémon that hatches learn the Egg Move, especially if the Pokémon already has the stats you want.