Where to get Ability Patch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can receive multiple items as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, each instrumental to keeping your Pokémon fit and modifying them to fit your combat preferences. One of the more useful items you will want to seek out will be Ability Patches. These are extremely useful in preparing for competitive Pokémon Scarlet and Violet matches. Ability Patches are a must if you plan to take on other players in ranked games. Here’s what you need to know about where you can find Ability Patches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Ability Patches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to find Ability Patches is if you can access and complete six-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These raids appear after you’ve completed the game and cleared the second series of Gym Leader battles you must work through. Once you’ve done this, you will have a final tournament to compete in using your best Pokémon. After you win this tournament, five-star raids become available, and Jacq asks you to try your hand at working through them. These are significantly tougher than the raids you’ve already been working through in Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to unlock six-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Upon completing the required five-star raids for Jacq, six-star raids will be available. These are the toughest Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you will want to bring a handful of other players with you using your best Pokémon to participate in these battles.

When you complete these six-star raids, one of the many rewards you will receive will be an Ability Patch. You will want to work through more of these raids and find them online if you’re eager to grab more.