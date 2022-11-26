Where to get a Punching Glove in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Punching Glove is a held item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that increases the holder’s punching force and keeps them from coming into direct contact with their targets. Despite the item’s limited utility because not all Pokémon have punching moves, those who can massively benefit from it. Hence, it would be wise to get a hold of the item; fortunately, there are two ways you can do so in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get a Punching Glove in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The most straightforward way to obtain Punching Glove in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is by purchasing it from Mesagoza Delibird Presents for ₽15,000. It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to buy the item from the shop until you earn four Gym Badges.

There is no doubt the price for the item is on the higher side, and many won’t be able to buy it immediately, especially if they are in the beginning stages of that game. In that case, you can earn it by defeating seven trainers around East Province (Area Three). The area is filled with NPC trainers, so it shouldn’t be hard to encounter seven of them. Once you defeat seven trainers, interact with Battle League Rep near the Pokemon Center in the east in Zapapico, and he will reward you with Punching Glove for completing a challenge.

If you want to equip Punching Glove to multiple Pokémon, you need to buy one for each (apart from the free one). Needless to say, each Punching Glove will cost you ₽15,000, which can be heavy on your pocket when summed together.