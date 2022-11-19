Where to get a Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Razor Claw is an extremely useful item for you to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s critical if you want to complete your Pokédex because, while it is a held item a Pokémon can use in battle, you can also give it to Pokémon so they can evolve, reaching their final evolution. Tracking down this item can be a bit of a challenge, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Razor Claw item can be purchased, saving you the walking time of wandering through the Paldea continent to find it. The item will be for sale at a Delibird Presents store, specifically the one in Mesagoza, the starting city where you went to the academy. The store will be in the southwest part of the city, with a Delibird sign as its logo. There are other Delibird Present stores throughout the region, but the one at Mesagoza sells the Razor Claw.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find it underneath the category of Battle Items. It will closer to the bottom of the page, and you can find it for sale for 15,000 coins. We recommend saving up for this item, or making sure you’re ready to use this on a Pokémon to reach its final form in the game. Not too many Pokémon are going to use it to evolve, so you shouldn’t need too many of them.

The Razor Claw is also useful to give to a Pokémon as it boost the critical-hit ratio of any Pokémon using it during a battle.