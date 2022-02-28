Where to get a torch in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, you can find some dark areas that are hard to traverse through without a torch. They will clear the way and reveal what manner of creatures and treasure you can find in decrepit areas. Here’s where to find and buy a torch in Elden Ring.

Thankfully, you can find a torch early on in Elden Ring. Just north of The First Step, you will find the Church of Elleh. From there, you’ll see a Santa-like merchant sitting by a fire. If you’re new to the game, we highly recommend avoiding the Tree Sentinel, a warrior on top of a horse. Just go to the left of it and then head into the Church of Elleh.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to the merchant at the church, and you’ll find a torch available for 200 Runes. Once purchased, you can equip the torch by going to the “Equipment” tab on the pause menu. Go to the top row of this area and select the torch to be equipped. You can then switch to it by the right D-Pad button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, the torch isn’t a viable physical weapon when compared to a sword or a spear. Your character simply stabs it into the air rather than swinging the flames to a large extent. We recommend using the torch to light your way forward.