Where to get Ability Capsules in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catching a Pokémon with the desired ability is not an easy feat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Every Pokémon you catch will likely possess unique attributes, even if they are from the same species. Although the casual play doesn’t require the Pokémon to have the ideal ability to suceed, trainers indulging in competitive play will likely have to go through a bunch of the same Pokémon before catching the perfect one. That said, trainers can also use Ability Capsules that allow Pokémon to switch between their abilities when it is used.

Related: The best way to grind Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to get Ability Capsules in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike most items in the game, Ability Capsules are unavailable in any of the Delibird Presents shops. Instead, you will be able to buy it from any Chansey Supply shop in Paldea for ₽100,000. However, it will only appear in the shop after you complete the main storyline. This makes the item one of the most expensive ones in the game, so be prepared to pay a hefty price when you go to buy it.

Thankfully, you can also obtain Ability Capsules as a potential drop from completing 6-star Tera Raids. Furthermore, any item you get from 6-star Tera Raids can be sold for a high amount and be a means of raising money. Keep in mind that 6-star Tera Raids are only accessible once you complete Academy Ace Tournament, which is unlocked after beating the main storyline. It’s also worth noting that 6-star Tera Raids can only be triggered through interacting with Black Crystal that appear on the map.