Auspicious Armor is a rare evolution item you can find while playing Pokémon Scarlet. Between the two versions, you can only find it in Scarlet rather than Violet. This is because it’s an evolution item you can use on Charcadet that will transform it into Armarouge, a powerful Fire and Psychic-type move, exclusive to Scarlet. For Pokémon Violet, you will unlock Charcadet’s other form, Ceruledge. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet.

How to get Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet

Despite being two different versions, the location of the NPC who gives this item is the same between them. For Pokémon Scarlet, you need to make your way over to Zapapico, a city you can find to the east of Paldea. You will need to travel very far east to Levicnia, then make your way through the mountains and head west until you reach this city. From here, look for the NPC close to the city’s center who is asking if you’d like to make a trade.

Related: Where to find Bronzor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

The NPC will offer to trade you Auspicious Armor if you’re willing to give up 10 Bronzor Fragments. You can find these fragments by taking down Broznor throughout the Paldea. The more Bronzor you catch or defeat in the wild, the more Fragments you can acquire. They should be relatively easy, and we recommend going west to the Asado Desert to find them. There are several Bronzor that spawn throughout the ruins of this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have enough of them, speak with the NPC, and they’ll trade your Auspicious Armor. You can now give it to your Charcadet at any point, and it will evolve into Armarouge.