There are a fair number of unusual ingredients that you could find throughout the world of Tower of Fantasy. Despite being a little weird, these ingredients can still be used to craft some worthwhile meals. One of the strangest ingredients you can obtain is Barnacles. These can typically be found on the bottom of ships in the real world, but they definitely don’t spawn there in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to get Barnacles in Tower of Fantasy

It will actually take you a while to find Barnacles in Tower of Fantasy. This is because they don’t spawn around the starting region of Astra. Instead, they spawn on the completely opposite side of the map. The area in the northeast corner of the map is the Warren region. This area is where the ground turns to ice and a blizzard is constantly bombarding you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Warren region is the fifth area you will get to during the story. You won’t be able to enter this area until you have upgraded your Suppressor to V3.4. Barnacles can be found all across the coastline of the Warren region on the blocks of ice that float around in the water. The map above shows the areas where we found the highest number of Barnacles.

How to use Barnacles

Barnacles, surprisingly, can be used to make some high-quality meals for your character. With Barnacles, you can make Barnacle Seafood Pizza and Barnacle Stew provided you have the other ingredients needed for the recipes. It is best to save your Barnacles and use them for cooking. Eating Barnacles by themselves will only give your character two Satiety points and won’t provide any health benefits.