You’ll need resources as you progress through the dead-infested city streets of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Batteries are one of the most sought-after items, as you can use them in several crafting recipes or modify your ideal weapons directly. These items are not easy to come by, and narrowing down where to look for them can be a little tricky. In this guide, we cover where to get Batteries in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

There are several locations you can try looking for one; all of them are dangerous. The first two areas come into play at night. We recommend investigating the Dark Hollows and the Forsaken Stores you encounter in your travels. You do not want to investigate these areas during the day because that’s when the infected will be using them to sleep, so coming back at night is your best strategy. You’ll want to check the drawers or smaller containers for batteries, typically the ones with a blue glow when you use your Survivor Sense.

The second location is the Evacuation Convoys. These are large military convoys you can find in the middle of the street, but the problem with these locations is they’re surrounded by the infected, even during the day. However, the daytime is probably the best time to assault these locations. These areas are even worse at night, and you’ll want to stick to the rooftops than go down there.

With enough batteries, you can make a handful of explosives or finalize your preferred weapon modifications.