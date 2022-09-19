Where to get Beets in Tower of Fantasy

Beets are a vegetable and cooking ingredient in Tower of Fantasy. Particularly useful when regenerating health, the Beets and their resultant recipes can quickly regenerate Satiety, making them ideal to bring along for long-distance journeys. Despite their sustained value, Beets can be very difficult to collect, and finding them will take you to a remote location in the wilderness.

Where to find Beets

Image via HoYoLab

Beets are a hardy vegetable, growing exclusively in arid terrains and rugged conditions. To this extent, the mild and temperate environments that can be found on Aesperia don’t quite cut it, and you won’t find any Beets growing there. Instead, you’ll have to search for Beets in some type of desert environment.

The only desert to be found in Tower of Fantasy is the Gobby Desert, which resides on the planet of Vera. While the rolling and heavily eroded dunes of this desert make for inhospitable landscapes on which very little can grow, more firm farmland exists in the mountains to the north.

Beets are some of very few desert flora to grow outside the irrigation range of Vera’s multiple oases. Instead, You’ll find Beets growing in a concentrated plot to the Gobby Desert’s northeast. This plot lies due south of the Evil’s Clutch Oasis, in the less craggy mountain range near Karst Cave.

You may notice that Vera and its deserts are impossible to find, at least in current versions of Tower of Fantasy. This is by design, as Vera isn’t likely to be implemented into the game for quite some time. It is, however, expected to be included in the anticipated Update 2.0, along with many new characters and items.