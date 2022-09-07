Where to get Beetroot in Tower of Fantasy

Beetroot is a cooking ingredient and, in a pinch, a potential food item in Tower of Fantasy. Only capable of restoring one Satiety and a little over 2,000 health on their own, two can be used together to prepare the much more health-efficient Beet Soup. Despite its common rarity, Beetroot can only be found in a particular environment within a hostile desert region, which can make stockpiling them difficult.

Finding Beetroot in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Tower of Fantasy YouTube

Beetroot can only be found in the desert lands of Vera. It tends to grow underground, meaning that your best chance of foraging for some is while spelunking in the cave systems of Vera’s mountainous northeastern terrain.

Two of the easiest Underground Caves to reach in Vera lie due east of the Old Mirroria City Grounds, the village that was mostly left behind in favor of Vera’s core hyper-city of Mirroria proper. Another sits slightly southeast of the Saltwater Oasis located further into the mountains. Getting to any of these caves will still involve a perilous and hostile trek through the energy-radiated wastes of the Gobby Desert.

While not a currently active location in Tower of Fantasy, Vera is slated to be added to the game as part of the anticipated Update 2.0. This major content expansion has yet to be given a formal launch date, but can be expected sometime later this fall. In the meantime, the Artificial Island, another brand new region, goes live on September 15.