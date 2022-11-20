Where to get Cracked Pot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find multiple evolution items while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Several Pokémon will need them for each of their final evolutions, and they can become even more powerful when they reach this stage. One of the fundamental items in the Paldea Region is the Cracked Pot, but obtaining it can be a little challenging. Here’s what you need to know about where to get the Cracked Pot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Cracked Pot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way you get the Cracked Pot is by attending the Auction House. This is a location in the Paldea region where you can purchase multiple rare items, but the chances of finding them for sale vary. You will need to visit this location often to try obtaining the Cracked Pot. You need to get this to Sinistea, a hard-to-find Pokémon that you can find in the region that needs this item to evolve.

To find the Auction House, visit Porto Marinada, and head down to the buildings close to the beach, to the west of the Pokémon Center. There will be several vendors where you can see what they have for sale at this location. They will announce what they’re selling that day, giving you a chance to purchase one of the items. You will need to bid against others who also want the item, but you can get it for a reasonable price if you correctly bid against everyone else who also tries to purchase it.

Again, the Cracked Pot has a good chance of appearing at this location, but it might always be there. Make sure to check back to the Auction House regularly to see if you can grab this item.