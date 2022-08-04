Cured Armu Sirloin is a common drop in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These can drop from the easy-going Armu, the female species of the Ardun family. Like other drops from the Ardun family, they are used for cooking recipes, Gem crafting, and completing Collectopaedia Card requests. This guide will explain where to get Cured Armu Sirloin in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to find Cured Armu Sirloin in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

To gather this resource, you must first learn what animal to hunt down. The Armu roams the Ribbi Flats grasslands in the Fornis region. This region will unlock once you reach chapter 2 of the main story. These creatures roam in groups and patrol the grasslands. They are smaller in stature than Arduns and don’t feature their Triceratops-style horns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best place to farm them is to use the Lyyn Nyddwr Camp Rest Spot. Once you discover this Rest Spot, located in the Sparres Barr section of the Ribbi Flats, you can begin hunting these creatures in bulk. This area is full of these creatures surrounding the campfire at this Rest Spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Armu roam around this camping ground. They’re relatively low-level enemies, hovering around level 18. Each of these enemies will drop Cured Armu Sirloin. As this material is a common drop, it will drop from just about each one you take out. Once you clear the area of all the local Armu, use Skip Travel and teleport back to the Lyyn Nyddwr Camp Rest Spot. Fast traveling will force all local wildlife to respawn, where you can begin your hunt anew.

Cured Armu Sirloin is best saved for Collectopaedia Cards or cooking recipes that can provide buffs for your party. Use Skip Travel and hunt the docile Armu to earn as much Cured Armu Sirloin you will need in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.