Where to get Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles is one of the many resources you will want to find to upgrade your characters on your adventures. It’s a critical resource for crafting some of the higher-quality gems you want to give your characters to enhance their abilities and strengthen them in combat. Finding these resources can be tricky, though. This guide details where you need to go to find Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Flier Nectar Jelly is one of the more common resources you can find while exploring Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It will not appear in a specific area, but it does drop off of an enemy type you will encounter, often called the Cave Fliers. They look like large butterflies. We’ve found them in caves we were exploring in the Fornis region and out north in the desert area, close to where you can find the Nopon X-change. Next, you will want to head to the Great Idalla Ravine, on the east side of the Fornis Region. You will want to be level 20 to tackle the monsters in this area.

This is a location where we routinely find Cave Fliers and obtain their Flier Nectar Jelly as a resource they drop. They typically range from Standard to Rare qualities. You will want to take out the Cave Fliers in this area and Skip Travel to another nearby area, refreshing the spawns in this region. You can repeat the process until you’ve required enough of the resource to produce as many Gems as you need for your characters.

You can expect to encounter more powerful versions of this monster in future locations. However, the Great Idalla Ravine is a good place to start for the primary resources, and then check out future areas as you level up with your party.